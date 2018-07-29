Professional golf schedule: July 30 - Aug. 5

Here is the major professional golf schedule for the week of July 30 – Aug. 5, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

When: Aug. 2-5

Where: Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio

LPGA Tour

What: Women’s British Open

When: Aug. 2-5

Where: Royal Lytham and St. Annes Golf Club, Lancashire, England

European Tour

What: Fiji International

When: Aug. 2-5

Where: Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course, Natadola, Fiji

Web.com Tour

What: KC Golf Classic

When: Aug. 2-5

Where: Nicklaus GC at LionsGate, Overland Park, Kan.

PGA Tour Champions

What: 3M Championship

When: Aug. 3-5

Where: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn. Gwk