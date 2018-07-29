Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

The 16th green at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. David Cannon/Getty Image

Professional golf schedule: July 30 - Aug. 5

Here is the major professional golf schedule for the week of July 30 – Aug. 5, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
When: Aug. 2-5
Where: Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio

LPGA Tour

What: Women’s British Open
When: Aug. 2-5
Where: Royal Lytham and St. Annes Golf Club, Lancashire, England

European Tour

What: Fiji International
When: Aug. 2-5
Where: Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course, Natadola, Fiji

Web.com Tour

What: KC Golf Classic
When: Aug. 2-5
Where: Nicklaus GC at LionsGate, Overland Park, Kan.

PGA Tour Champions

What: 3M Championship
When: Aug. 3-5
Where: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn. Gwk

