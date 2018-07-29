Professional golf schedule: July 30 - Aug. 5

Here is the major professional golf schedule for the week of July 30 – Aug. 5, 2018:
PGA Tour
What: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
When: Aug. 2-5
Where: Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio
LPGA Tour
What: Women’s British Open
When: Aug. 2-5
Where: Royal Lytham and St. Annes Golf Club, Lancashire, England
European Tour
What: Fiji International
When: Aug. 2-5
Where: Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course, Natadola, Fiji
Web.com Tour
What: KC Golf Classic
When: Aug. 2-5
Where: Nicklaus GC at LionsGate, Overland Park, Kan.
PGA Tour Champions
What: 3M Championship
When: Aug. 3-5
Where: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn. Gwk
