Richard McEvoy earns first Euro Tour win in 17-year career at Porsche European Open

England’s Richard McEvoy is proof good things sometimes come to those who wait, and wait, and wait and wait.

The 39-year-old Englishman finally attained his maiden European Tour victory after 17 years of trying when he holed a 20-foot putt on the 72nd green to win the $2.3 million Porsche European Open in Hamburg, Germany. That birdie gave him an 11-under 277 total and a one-shot victory over Italy’s Renato Paratore, Christofer Blomstrand of Sweden and German amateur Allen John.

“It’s incredible,” McEvoy said. “I’ve waited a long time, 17 years as a pro on and off the tour. I’m absolutely over the moon.

“I just had to carry on believing until that last putt. I kept thinking seize the day, seize the day a couple of times today to give myself a little kick and I certainly did that on the last.”

It was his 285th European Tour event since turning professional in 2001. During that time, he made 12 trips to the European Tour Qualifying School and spent his time yo-yoing back and forth between the main tour and European Challenge Tour. He was successful in six Q School attempts – in fact, he topped the Class of 2003 – but just couldn’t find a permanent foothold among Europe’s elite. He doesn’t have to worry about Q School for a while. Victory earns him a two-year European Tour exemption.

McEvoy played on the same 2001 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team as Luke Donald and Graeme McDowell. McEvoy helped GB&I win at Sea Island, Ga. by contributing one-and-a half points from two foursomes matches alongside former Augusta State player Jamie Elson. Yet while McDowell went on to win the U.S. Open and Donald became World No. 1, McEvoy was toiling at the bottom of the European Tour food chain.

Three third-place finishes, the most recent in the 2016 Lyoness Open, was the closest McEvoy had come to European Tour glory. Indeed, his schedule this season was a mix of main tour and Challenge Tour events, with 11 appearances on the former and seven on the latter.

McEvoy arrived in Germany in a bit of form after winning last week’s Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, his third Challenge Tour win.

“Massive confidence boost,” he said. “Going back there is hard especially at my age, 39, but it’s great to go back there and do what I did and win. It’s given me a big boost for the rest of the year and for obviously this week.”

He also gained another confidence boost from a recent one-day triumph over a host of names.

“It started a couple of weeks ago, I played a pro-am at Queenwood and shot 64 – a course record – and beat the likes of Rory (McIlroy), Justin Rose, Adam Scott and a few other boys and that was the start of the confidence kick. Last week was obviously another boost to the confidence and I’ve come good again this week.”

McEvoy moves from 192nd on the European Tour money list at the stat of the week to 63rd. He has never finished higher than 101st (2010), although he has finished ninth (2009) and 10th (2005) on the European Challenge Tour to earn playing rights on the main tour. He will also move inside the World top 100 from his current position at 275th.

Bryson DeChambeau began the final round tied for the lead with McEvoy, but tumbled to 13th thanks to a 6-over final round 78.

Masters winner Patrick Reed was one shot behind McEvoy and DeChambeau heading into Sunday. Reed closed with a 4-over-par 76 to slip to T-9. Gwk