Richard McEvoy earns long-awaited 1st Euro Tour title while DeChambeau stumbles

England’s Richard McEvoy is finally a European Tour winner.

It only took him 17 years.

McEvoy claimed his maiden European Tour victory in the $2.3 million Porsche European Open in Hamburg when he rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole. It enabled him to break out of a deadlock with three players to claim the $389,000 first-place check.

His 11-under 277 was one shot better than Italy’s Renato Paratore, Christofer Blomstrand of Sweden and German amateur Allen John.

The 39-year-old has been waiting since 2001 for his breakthrough win after 12 trips to the European Tour Qualifying School and years on the European Challenge Tour. He finally did it in his 285th event.

“It’s incredible,” McEvoy said. “I’ve waited a long time, 17 years as a pro on and off the Tour. I’m absolutely over the moon.

“I fought hard, I believed. I’ve tried to enjoy my golf as much as possible.”

It was McEvoy’s second straight victory. While Francesco Molinari was winning the Open Championship at Carnoustie last week, McEvoy was sitting atop the leaderboard in the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, his third Challenge Tour win. No surprise his game was in good form heading to Germany.

“It started a couple of weeks ago, I played a pro-am at Queenwood and shot 64 – a course record – and beat the likes of Rory (McIlroy), Justin Rose, Adam Scott and a few other boys and that was the start of the confidence kick, really,” said McEvoy, who played on the victorious 2001 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team alongside Luke Donald and Graeme McDowell. “Last week was obviously another boost to the confidence and I’ve come good again this week.”

He doesn’t have to worry about a 13th trip to the Q School any time soon. The victory earns him a two-year European Tour exemption.

McEvoy played alongside joint 54-hole leader Bryson DeChambeau in the final round. However, while McEvoy was fashioning a 1-over 73, DeChambeau was crashing to a 78 that saw him finish T-12.

Masters winner Patrick Reed also blew up in the final round. Reed began round four one shot off the lead but returned a closing 4-over 76 to drop to equal ninth.

