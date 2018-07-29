Web.com Tour: Martin Trainer goes low to win Price Cutter

Web.com Tour

What: Price Cutter Charity Championship

Where: Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Mo.

Winner: Martin Trainer

Money: $121,500

Score: 25-under 263

Buzz: Trainer birdied No. 18 in the final round to avoid a playoff and secure his second win of the season by one stroke. Threatened by an 8-under 64 from Henrik Norlander, Trainer shot 4-under 68 and overcame bogeys at Nos. 12 and 14 down the stretch. He moved to third on the Web.com Tour money list and secured a PGA Tour card for the first time in his career at age 27. Trainer won in his first start of the season and missed the cut in nine of his next 13 starts, finishing better than T-53 just once leading up to the Price Cutter Charity Championship. The 2013 USC graduate has only played in two PGA Tour events and earned his stripes in recent years on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. He and Norlander finished well ahead of the pack, with Chris Thompson, Lee McCoy, Willy Wilcox and Steven Ihm T-3 and four shots off the lead at 21 under. Gwk