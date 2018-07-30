Bryson DeChambeau: 'I apologize to Richard McEvoy and the fans'

Bryson DeChambeau is sorry.

After cameras showed him briefly “congratulate” Porsche European Open winner Richard McEvoy on Sunday, DeChambeau understandably received some backlash on social media.

But Sunday evening, DeChambeau was quick to apologize to McEvoy on his Instagram account:

Tough finish today at the @peo_18 , but overall I had a great week in Hamburg. Thank you to Porsche European Open for having me. A terrific golf course with great support from the fans. I apologize to Richard McEvoy and the fans for my brevity on 18. He is a class act, worthy champion and I enjoyed playing with him the past two days. Looking forward to next week in Akron at the @wgc_bridgestone and continuing to work hard on my game.

DeChambeau held the 54-hole lead in Germany, but shot 6-over 78 in the final round. It is hard to blame DeChambeau for being frustrated, but the 24-year-old, who is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, still should’ve shown better sportsmanship to McEvoy.

With his apology, it appears DeChambeau agrees, and regrets his actions.