Greg Norman shares videos of Colorado wildfire dangerously close to his ranch

As firefighters continue to try and contain the Lake Christine Fire, Colorado’s worst wildfire in its history, Greg Norman shared video Monday of another blaze that has popped up near his ranch and lodge in Aspen.
Norman said a lightning strike caused the fire and posted videos of firefighters attempting to put out the blaze. Norman’s Seven Lakes Ranch property covers about 13,000 acres and includes seven lakes, which Norman said has helped crews in their efforts to extinguish the fire.
Low humidity and high temperatures have been key triggers for fires all across Colorado and nearby areas this summer.
Norman isn’t the only former golfer who lives in the Aspen area. Justin Leonard also owns a house there.
Here is a series of tweets from Norman that detail the efforts of the firefighters:
Comments