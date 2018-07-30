Greg Norman shares videos of Colorado wildfire dangerously close to his ranch

As firefighters continue to try and contain the Lake Christine Fire, Colorado’s worst wildfire in its history, Greg Norman shared video Monday of another blaze that has popped up near his ranch and lodge in Aspen.

Norman said a lightning strike caused the fire and posted videos of firefighters attempting to put out the blaze. Norman’s Seven Lakes Ranch property covers about 13,000 acres and includes seven lakes, which Norman said has helped crews in their efforts to extinguish the fire.

Low humidity and high temperatures have been key triggers for fires all across Colorado and nearby areas this summer.

Norman isn’t the only former golfer who lives in the Aspen area. Justin Leonard also owns a house there.

Here is a series of tweets from Norman that detail the efforts of the firefighters:

All this happened last night at & around my Lodge in the mountains of Colorado. This fire started from a lightning strike about 1/2 mile from the Lodge the day before. pic.twitter.com/OnH9YOxPKc — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) July 30, 2018

Typically what happens is 24hrs later when the weather is hot, windy with low humidity these ingredients trigger the smoldering lightning strike that lay idle to erupt into a fire. We were very very lucky for many reasons. pic.twitter.com/VdfFcpw12w — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) July 30, 2018

There was an incredible team of men and women on the ground and in the air. We had a spotter plane high above vectoring a heavy jet plus two smaller planes dropping fire retardant then there was the chinook heli team plus a A-Star heli with buckets dropping water. pic.twitter.com/rP1okxlFY0 — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) July 30, 2018

The Chinook dropped a 1000gals at a time. On the ground there were teams for in State and out of State. Volunteers and professionals. My family and I cannot thank them enough for their bravery and efforts yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8jh5AEiLN7 — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) July 30, 2018

But what I am thankful for and believe to be my lucky charm are the 7 lakes that surround my Lodge that enabled the helicopters to scoop up the water and drop so close to the fire. It was an impressive operation and execution. — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) July 30, 2018

As of 4.45am this morning the temp was 43 degrees tempering the fire for now as a heavy blanket of smoke is held down by the cold air. Yesterday was yesterday, today brings another day of high heat low humidity and wind. — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) July 30, 2018

A team of firefighters stayed on my ranch last night to prepare for today which I hope is nothing compared to yesterday as the fire heads to the south & east. And my thoughts and prayers go out to all others being affected by fires across the western part of the USA. — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) July 30, 2018