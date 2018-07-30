Stephen Curry returning to play in Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic

Stephen Curry will get another crack at making the cut in a professional golf event.

The Web.com Tour announced Monday that Curry, a three-time NBA champion for the Golden State Warriors, has received a sponsor exemption to play in the Ellie Mae Classic for the second straight year. The 30-year-old point guard shot 8-over 148 (74-74) last year at TPC Stonebrae, which experienced record crowds.

This year’s Ellie Mae Classic will take place Aug. 9-12 at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif.

“We are thrilled to announce that Stephen Curry will once again compete in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae,” said tournament director Trish Gregovich. “His debut in 2017 was a tremendous success for our event and brought countless new golf fans to the Web.com Tour. Stephen is a role model for kids around the world and a pillar of the Bay Area community, and we are honored to have him play alongside the game’s rising stars in 2018.”

Curry is a two-time MVP on the hardwood, but many criticized the tournament last year for giving Curry an exemption. For the most part, Curry proved his doubters wrong, beating four players who finished the first 36 holes. He also was one shot worse than Jack Maguire, who qualified for and made the cut at the U.S. Open earlier that summer.

Curry’s debut in a pro tournament also was better than Tony Romo’s. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback finished dead last at the PGA Tour opposite-field event in the Dominican Republic earlier this season, shooting 15 over.

Curry will compete as an amateur again this year.

“The players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017, and it was an amazing experience to play with up-and-coming PGA Tour stars inside the ropes at TPC Stonebrae,” Curry said. “I have been fortunate to be a member of an incredible team in the Golden State Warriors, and I was elated to feel that same level of camaraderie onsite last year. Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August.”