Tiger Woods’ last victory on the PGA Tour – his 79th – came on Aug. 4, 2013, at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

That is five years ago Saturday. Woods is playing in Akron, Ohio this week for the first time since 2014.

Here is a timeline of Woods’ ups and downs since that 2013 WGC-Bridgestone victory:

August 2013

Woods falls to his knees during the final round of The Barclays, yet finishes runner-up.