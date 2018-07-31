Adidas adds blue Boost to Tour360 Knit, Crossknit 2.0 models

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With Dustin Johnson coming off his third victory of the PGA Tour season and adding to his lead in the FedEx Cup standings and Official World Golf Ranking, it’s time to highlight the shoe that has helped get him there.

Johnson wore the Tour360 Knit during all four rounds last week at the RBC Canadian Open. The popular shoes, which retail for $190 and feature Boost cushioning, are available in several colors, including blue, which will be officially added Wednesday. Johnson and other Adidas golfers are expected to wear the new blue Boost Tour360 Knit shoes Saturday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The blue Boost is the third installment of new colorways in the line, following black and silver Boost releases. Not only will blue Boost be available in the Knit version of Tour360, but also the Crossknit 2.0 ($160).

“We know how much golfers like to express themselves through their style on the course, so we continued to push those boundaries with what we could do with our Boost technology,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director for Adidas Golf. “This blue version is meant to give players some added confidence through a unique look, but still give them the endless energy return that Boost provides, whether they lace them up to play in the club championship or for a casual round with their buddies at home.”

The Boost technology, proprietary to Adidas in partnership with BASF, provides cushioning in the form of highly elastic thermoplastic urethane pellets that are then fused together with heat and molded into the midsole shape for each specific model. Boost improves the comfort, energy return and durability of the shoe.