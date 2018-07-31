Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Tiger Woods. Tiger is finally going to win again this week. Write it down. He’s won eight times here and has looked so good tee to green this year. It’s about time he starts turning those top-5s and top-10s into wins.
- Also like: Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. I know, I know, I really went out on a limb here. Johnson is one of the best at following a win with another strong outing. Fowler has cracked the top 10 in four straight trips to Firestone, and has something to prove after the British Open. Spieth didn’t close well at Carnoustie, but the big thing with him was his confidence. It appears to be back. The wins should follow soon.
- Sleeper: Kevin Chappell. In this field, Chappell is a sleeper. He has gone T-3, T-13 in two Bridgestone starts and looked great at the Open. New instructor Sean Foley seems to be having a positive effect on Chappell.
- DraftKings bargain: Luke List. Strong ballstriker that could play well in his debut at Firestone.
- Fade: Charley Hoffman. I’ve seen a lot of people high on him this week. He has a solid record at Firestone and has been playing decent of late. I just don’t like him this week.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Justin Rose. Has done everything but win at Firestone, with finishes everywhere else in the top 5. Enters having finished top 10 in his last five starts, the latest being a T-2 at the British Open after making the cut on the number and posting a stunning weekend.
- Also like: Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka. TW has won here eight times and nearly won the British Open, kind of a no-brainer that he’s a guy to like. Fleetwood comes in playing well with top 15s in his last two starts (his T-12 at Carnoustie was better than that result, too) and has showed up well at big events in 2018. Koepka may’ve missed the cut in Canada, but he’d been so steady previously. That performance was likely an anomaly and I think he’ll get back to his norm (four top 20s in previous six starts) at a place where he already has two top 20s – including a T-6.
- Sleeper: Adam Scott. The Aussie quietly finished T-17 at Carnoustie and that was his third top 20 since the Players. Past winner at Firestone, too, with several other high finishes there as well.
- DraftKings bargain: Haotong Li ($7,000). Making his debut here but comes in with a series of strong results. Has finished top 40 in five of his last six events and was impressive at times at Carnoustie.
- Fade: Jon Rahm. Not sure his game fits that well with Firestone (T-28 was a solid debut last year, but that’s a small sample size) and has to be frustrated after playing well for about 25 holes at the Open and then collapsing to a missed cut.
