Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Tiger Woods. Tiger is finally going to win again this week. Write it down. He’s won eight times here and has looked so good tee to green this year. It’s about time he starts turning those top-5s and top-10s into wins.

Tiger Woods. Tiger is finally going to win again this week. Write it down. He’s won eight times here and has looked so good tee to green this year. It’s about time he starts turning those top-5s and top-10s into wins. Also like: Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. I know, I know, I really went out on a limb here. Johnson is one of the best at following a win with another strong outing. Fowler has cracked the top 10 in four straight trips to Firestone, and has something to prove after the British Open. Spieth didn’t close well at Carnoustie, but the big thing with him was his confidence. It appears to be back. The wins should follow soon.

Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. I know, I know, I really went out on a limb here. Johnson is one of the best at following a win with another strong outing. Fowler has cracked the top 10 in four straight trips to Firestone, and has something to prove after the British Open. Spieth didn’t close well at Carnoustie, but the big thing with him was his confidence. It appears to be back. The wins should follow soon. Sleeper: Kevin Chappell. In this field, Chappell is a sleeper. He has gone T-3, T-13 in two Bridgestone starts and looked great at the Open. New instructor Sean Foley seems to be having a positive effect on Chappell.

Kevin Chappell. In this field, Chappell is a sleeper. He has gone T-3, T-13 in two Bridgestone starts and looked great at the Open. New instructor Sean Foley seems to be having a positive effect on Chappell. DraftKings bargain: Luke List. Strong ballstriker that could play well in his debut at Firestone.

Luke List. Strong ballstriker that could play well in his debut at Firestone. Fade: Charley Hoffman. I’ve seen a lot of people high on him this week. He has a solid record at Firestone and has been playing decent of late. I just don’t like him this week.

Kevin Casey