Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Irons used by top 10 players in proximity to the hole from 175-200 yards

Pat Perez Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Irons used by top 10 players in proximity to the hole from 175-200 yards

Equipment

Irons used by top 10 players in proximity to the hole from 175-200 yards

One of the biggest things that separates elite golfers from recreational players is that they have control and consistency with their mid- and long irons. They can transform long shots from the fairway into scoring chances, and, on the PGA Tour, no one does that better than the 10 players listed below. Check out this list of the Tour’s leaders in proximity to the hole from 175-200 yards.

HaoTong Li

HaoTong Li. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

1. HaoTong Li, 27′ 0″
Callaway X Forged UT (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS 6.5 105 Hybrid shaft, (21 degrees) and TaylorMade P750 (4-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shafts

Henrik Stenson's Callaway irons

Henrik Stenson’s Callaway Legacy Black irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

2. Henrik Stenson, 28′ 2″
Callaway Legacy Black (3-PW), with Nippon Modus 120X shafts

Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge hitting his Titleist irons. (Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

3. Tom Hoge, 28′ 6″
Titleist 718 CB (4), 718 MB (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 Rifle shafts

Sung Kang

Sung Kang hitting his TaylorMade irons. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

4. Sung Kang, 28′ 7″
PXG 0311X (4), TaylorMade P730 (5-PW), with KBS Tour Flighted 125 X shafts

Phil Mickelson's Callaway irons

Phil Mickelson’s Callaway irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

T-5. Phil Mickelson, 28′ 10″
Callaway Epic Pro (4), X Forged 18 (5-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Chez Reavie

Chez Reavie hitting his TaylorMade irons. (Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports)

T-5. Chez Reavie, 28′ 10″
TaylorMade P790 (3), P750 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour120 X shafts

Pat Perez

Pat Perez’s hitting his PXG irons. (Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

T-7. Pat Perez, 28′ 11″
PXG 0311XF GEN2 Xtreme Dark (3, 4), 0311 P GEN2 Xtreme Dark 5-PW), with KBS S-Taper 130 Black

Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland hitting his Titleist irons. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

T-7. Gary Woodland, 28′ 11″
Titleist 716 MB (4-9), with KBS Tour C-Taper Limited Edition Black PVD 130 X shafts

Dustin Johnson's TaylorMade equipment

Dustin Johnson’s TaylorMade equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

T-9. Dustin Johnson, 29′ 5″
IRONS: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Francesco Molinari's TaylorMade irons

Francesco Molinari’s TaylorMade irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

T-9. Francesco Molinari
TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

, , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home