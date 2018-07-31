Irons used by top 10 players in proximity to the hole from 175-200 yards

One of the biggest things that separates elite golfers from recreational players is that they have control and consistency with their mid- and long irons. They can transform long shots from the fairway into scoring chances, and, on the PGA Tour, no one does that better than the 10 players listed below. Check out this list of the Tour’s leaders in proximity to the hole from 175-200 yards.

1. HaoTong Li, 27′ 0″

Callaway X Forged UT (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS 6.5 105 Hybrid shaft, (21 degrees) and TaylorMade P750 (4-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shafts

2. Henrik Stenson, 28′ 2″

Callaway Legacy Black (3-PW), with Nippon Modus 120X shafts

3. Tom Hoge, 28′ 6″

Titleist 718 CB (4), 718 MB (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 Rifle shafts

4. Sung Kang, 28′ 7″

PXG 0311X (4), TaylorMade P730 (5-PW), with KBS Tour Flighted 125 X shafts

T-5. Phil Mickelson, 28′ 10″

Callaway Epic Pro (4), X Forged 18 (5-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

T-5. Chez Reavie, 28′ 10″

TaylorMade P790 (3), P750 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour120 X shafts

T-7. Pat Perez, 28′ 11″

PXG 0311XF GEN2 Xtreme Dark (3, 4), 0311 P GEN2 Xtreme Dark 5-PW), with KBS S-Taper 130 Black

T-7. Gary Woodland, 28′ 11″

Titleist 716 MB (4-9), with KBS Tour C-Taper Limited Edition Black PVD 130 X shafts

T-9. Dustin Johnson, 29′ 5″

IRONS: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

T-9. Francesco Molinari

TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts