'Never say never:' Brittany Lincicome not counting out another PGA Tour start

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England ­– Brittany Lincicome won’t count out another crack at the PGA Tour.

“Never say never,” said the grinning bomber as she walked toward player hospitality at the Ricoh Women’s British Open, her first LPGA start since competing against the men at the Barbasol Championship. In 13 Women’s British Open appearances, Lincicome has one top-10 finish, a tie for ninth in 2010.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan joked when he passed by about this week’s major being a relaxing week for Lincicome compared to the fish bowl she’d just experienced.

When asked if playing on the PGA Tour had changed her, Lincicome said no. Caddie Missy Pederson, however, believes otherwise.

“She might not realize it now,” said Pederson, “but I think she’ll draw upon the pressure she faced.”

Lincicome opened with a 78 in Kentucky, saying she tried to play too conservative in that first round.

“I kept trying to hit perfect shots instead of just hitting,” said Lincicome, “which is so not me. I think because I was so nervous.”

When she came out Saturday morning for a weather-delayed second round, the course was closed to spectators until mid-morning. Lincicome, 32, said the vibe felt like any other Saturday out with her buddies. She notched five birdies and holed out for eagle on the par-5 17th to shoot 71.

“She didn’t seem out of place at all,” said Pederson of Lincicome’s demeanor both inside and outside the ropes.

The two-time major winner was surprised by the number of PGA Tour players who went out of their way to themselves to her on the practice tee.

Lincicome ultimately missed the cut but felt she had succeeded in bringing more attention to women’s golf and inspiring youngsters to take up the game. Plenty of her peers were in full support.

“I talked to her a little bit during the week when she was getting ready,” said Jessica Korda. “And it was great. She had a great following, which I thought was really, really awesome. And it brought a lot of media attention, not just to Brittany, but also women’s golf and kind of trying to bridge the gap between the two. So I thought that was really awesome. And for kids, you know, it shows the boys that the girls can play with them and that it’s fun, because she did have a lot of fun.”