Paula Creamer prepares for anxious wait at Women's British

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Paula Creamer will do something at this year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open she hasn’t done for the last 13 years: Hope for a tee time.

Creamer’s fortunes of a 14th straight appearance depend on the misfortune of one of her peers.

The 31-year-old is first alternate for the $3 million tournament after narrowly missing out at Final Qualifying. Creamer, who finished T-16 at Kingsbarns last year after coming through Final Qualifying, returned a 69 at St. Anne’s Old Links and found herself part of a 12-woman playoff for seven spots.

The 10-time LPGA Tour winner missed birdie putts of 6 feet and 8 feet at the first two playoff holes, respectively. The 2010 U.S. Women’s Open champion lost the last spot to Canada’s Brittany Marchand after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker on the fourth extra hole.

Besides 13 straight appearances, Creamer has another reason for wanting to tee it up at Royal Lytham. She was third here in 2009.

Creamer faces a long, anxious wait on Thursday. The Women’s British operates a one-tee policy, with the first group going off at 6:30 a.m. local time and the last at 3:28 p.m.

Nine hours hoping for someone to develop back or wrist pain should be tons of fun.