Richard McEvoy comes to defense of Bryson DeChambeau

Two days after the start of Handshakegate, Richard McEvoy, the recipient of Bryson DeChambeau’s brief congratulations at the Porsche European Open, is defending DeChambeau.

“To be honest I was so in the moment I never even noticed that something was wrong and still don’t think he did anything wrong,” McEvoy tweeted on Tuesday morning. “He was a great guy to play with and has (immense) talent.”

DeChambeau, 24, received heavy backlash on social media after cameras showed him hurriedly shake McEvoy’s hand after McEvoy won the European Tour event Sunday in Germany. DeChambeau, who held the 54-hole lead before carding a final-round 78, apologized later that evening.

“I apologize to Richard McEvoy and the fans for my brevity on 18,” DeChambeay wrote. “He is a class act, worthy champion and I enjoyed playing with him the past two days.”

McEvoy added that he holds no grudge with DeChambeau.

“Wish him all the best for the future and look forward to coming up against him again soon,” McEvoy said.