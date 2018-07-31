Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Rounds 1-2

The first- and second-round tee times, pairings and TV info for the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club have been released.

It has been five years since the most-recent victory for Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour.

Woods continues his quest for win No. 80 this week on the same course when he picked up victory No. 79 in 2013 – Firestone South in Akron, Ohio.

Woods has won this event eight times. He’ll make his run for No. 9 paired along side Jason Day. This will be Woods’ first time playing here since 2014. Day, an Australia native, has turned the Columbus, Ohio area into his second home. He has never won this event.

Former champions Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama will also be grouped together. Matsuyama is the defending champion and closer out his victory in 2017 with a 61 on Sunday. It is also his last victory. McIlroy, who won here in 2014, finished T2 at the Open in Carnoustie. He has not won on the PGA Tour since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson – the 2016 WGC-Bridgestone champion – rolls into Akron coming off a solid victory at the RBC Canadian Open last week. He’ll be playing alongside Champion Golfer of the Year Francesco Molinari in the first two rounds.

In what may be the most interesting featured pairing of the weekend, Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson will be playing together in Rounds 1 and 2. Mickelson ended his five-year drought with a victory in the WGC-Mexico earlier this year. Thomas is the defending Fed-Ex Cup champion.

Round 1 & 2 Tee Times

(All Times Eastern)

Round 1 – Thursday

1st Tee

9:20 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:30 a.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Wise

9:40 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jaco Ahlers

9:50 a.m. – Brendan Steele, Russell Knox

10 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:10 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Brian Harman

10:20 a.m. – Luke List, Anirban Lahiri

10:30 a.m. – Alexander Björk, Patrick Cantlay

10:40 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Paul Casey

10:50 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel

1:10 p.m. – Haotong Li, Rickie Fowler

1:20 p.m. – Kodai Ichihara, Patton Kizzire

1:30 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Adam Scott

1:40 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

1:50 p.m. – Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose

2 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

2:10 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari

2:20 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Pat Perez

2:30 p.m. – Ryuko Tokimatsu, Bubba Watson

10th Tee

9:20 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Daniel Berger

9:30 a.m. – Brandon Stone, Brooks Koepka

9:40 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley

9:50 a.m. – Austin Cook, Jhonattan Vegas

10 a.m. – Alex Noren, Ted Potter, Jr.

10:10 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

10:20 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day

10:30 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace

10:40 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Webb Simpson

1:10 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:20 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Bryson DeChambeau

1:30 p.m. – Wade Ormsby, Ross Fisher

1:40 p.m. – Ian Poulter, Zach Johnson

1:50 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Paul Dunne

2 p.m. – Kevin Na, Emiliano Grillo

2:10 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Andrew Landry

2:20 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner

2:30 p.m. – Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

Round 2 – Friday

1st Tee

9:20 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:30 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Bryson DeChambeau

9:40 a.m. – Wade Ormsby, Ross Fisher

9:50 a.m. – Ian Poulter, Zach Johnson

10 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Paul Dunne

10:10 a.m. – Kevin Na, Emiliano Grillo

10:20 a.m.- Jon Rahm, Andrew Landry

10:30 a.m.- Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner

10:40 a.m. – Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

1:10 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Daniel Berger

1:20 p.m. – Brandon Stone, Brooks Koepka

1:30 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley

1:40 p.m. – Austin Cook, Jhonattan Vegas

1:50 p.m. – Alex Noren, Ted Potter, Jr.

2 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

2:10 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day

2:20 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace

2:30 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Webb Simpson

10th Tee

9:20 a.m. – Haotong Li, Rickie Fowler

9:30 a.m. – Kodai Ichihara, Patton Kizzire

9:40 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Adam Scott

9:50 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

10 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

10:20 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari

10:30 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Pat Perez

10:40 a.m. – Ryuko Tokimatsu, Bubba Watson

1:10 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:20 p.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Wise

1:30 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jaco Ahlers

1:40 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Russell Knox

1:50 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Brian Harman

2:10 p.m. – Luke List, Anirban Lahiri

2:20 p.m. – Alexander Björk, Patrick Cantlay

2:30 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Paul Casey

2:40 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel

TV Information

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday: Golf Channel (1:30-6:30 p.m.)

Friday: Golf Channel (1:30-6:30 p.m.)

Saturday: Golf Channel (Noon-1:45 p.m.); CBS Sports (2-6 p.m.)

Sunday: Golf Channel (Noon-1:45 p.m.); CBS Sports (2-6 p.m.)

Live Streaming

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday: PGA Tour Live (Featured groups 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2-6:30 p.m.)

Friday: PGA Tour Live (Featured groups 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2-6:30 p.m.)

Saturday: PGA Tour Live (Featured groups 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

Sunday: PGA Tour Live (Featured groups 9 a.m.-6 p.m.)