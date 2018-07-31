Tiger Woods commits to first two FedEx Cup playoff events: Northern Trust, Dell

It’s always news whenever Tiger Woods commits to a golf tournament or two, even when those commitments are expected.

Woods has pledged to play in the first two events of the FedEx Cup playoffs – the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship – the PGA Tour announced Tuesday. It will mark Woods’ first appearance in a FedEx Cup playoff event since 2013.

The Northern Trust will be held from Aug. 23-26 at the The Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey, while the Dell is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. Justin Thomas also committed to the Northern Trust Tuesday, the PGA Tour reported.

Woods is currently 47th in the FedEx Cup standings and will tee off in the WCG-Bridgestone Invitational Thursday alongside Jason Day. Woods has won that event eight times. His most-recent win at Firestone South – in 2013 – was also his most-recent PGA Tour victory and his 79th overall.

Woods will earn a spot in the third playoff event – the BMW Championship on Sept. 6-9 – by being in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings after the Dell.

The Northern Trust takes the top 125 players, while the Dell takes the top 100.

The final FedEx Cup playoff stop – the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta from Sept. 20-23 – features the top 30 players in the FedEd Cup standings.

Woods has come close to winning several times this season, including a second-place finish at Valspar, a fifth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer and a T6 in the Open at Carnoustie.

Woods’ strong play has injected his name into the Ryder Cup conversation as a potential player for the U.S. He is already headed to Paris as one of Jim Furyk’s vice captains.