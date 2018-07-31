Updates from 18Birdies include tee times, strokes-gained calculator

18Birdies is continuing to make itself a one-stop shop for golfers.

The popular golf mobile app’s latest updates included adding the capability for golfers to book tee times, and introducing a strokes-gained calculator to its scoring page.

As of July 20, 18Birdies users can now book tee times on the app through the startup’s partnership with GolfNow. Tee times can be made at any participating U.S. course through the new feature.

“Before we launched this, our users were already using our app on the course,” said Randy Ang, senior product marketing manager for 18Birdies. “Now, why don’t they use us to actually book their tee times?”

Another new addition to the app is the ability for golfers to see their strokes-gained statistics. The free feature uses the app’s shot-tracking feature to calculate the strokes-gained stats. Golfers can track their shots live or add in the shots before saving their round.

The strokes-gained addition is part of an overhaul to the app’s scoring page, which puts several features all onto one easy-to-use page – GPS, stats, scoring, side games, targets, adding friends to a scorecard and adding photos and videos to a round.

Other recent updates for 18Birdies include Apple Watch and Android Wear integration for GPS and score/stat tracking, and a player matching feature that lets users discover and connect with other golfers based on various criteria, including location, age and skill level.

“One of biggest barriers for them to get on the course is they just simply don’t have enough people to go play with,” Ang said.

Now, 18Birdies uses, all 1 million-plus of them, will not only have more golfers to tee it up with, but also more features at their fingertips.