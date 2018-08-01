An English winner at Women's British? It could happen

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Can an English player win this week’s $3 million Ricoh Women’s British Open?

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall might be the ones to answer that question.

Laura Davies says the two youngsters are well placed to become the first English winner of the Women’s British Open since Karen Stupples at Sunningdale in 2004. British bookmakers don’t necessarily agree.

Oddsmaker Ladbrokes have Ariya Jutanugarn as the favorite at 8-1, followed by Jin Young Ko and So Yeon Ryu, each at 14-1. Hull is a 40-1 shot, while Hall is listed at 66-1 along with compatriot Bronte Law.

Hull arrives for the fourth major of the year with three top 10s in the previous three. She was sixth in the ANA Inspiration and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and 10th in the U.S. Women’s Open.

“Coming top 10 in the majors so far this year gives you a bit of an insight,” Hull said. “Now I just need to finish it. If you look back to the Women’s PGA Championship a month ago, I really was going for it. I was within one or two of the lead with a few holes to go, and I made two stupid mistakes coming in.”

Hull feels she has what it takes this week to join Stupples as the second English winner since the Women’s British attained major status in 2001.

“I just feel like I’m more patient on the golf course,” she said. “I just take a bit more time reading my putts and stuff and just concentrate. And off the golf course as well. I just feel really focused.”

Hall finished third in this championship last year at Kingsbarns, a result that contributed to her making the European Solheim Cup team.

“It’s definitely helped my confidence going into this week,” Hall said. “I played with Tom Lehman like two weeks ago, and he won here. He just said, ‘lay up short of the bunkers off the tee,’ so I’m going to listen to his advice and see if it works.

“It’s mostly about course management. There’s so many bunkers out there, I think you just have to avoid them off the tees, and it makes it a little easier going into the greens.”