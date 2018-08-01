Francesco Molinari has yet to drink out of Claret Jug

Over the years, just about everything has gone into the Claret Jug.

More recently, Phil Mickelson drank some 1990 Romanee Conti wine, which costs around $40,000 a bottle, after his 2013 British Open victory. A year later, Rory McIlroy celebrated with some Jägermeister. And then there was the barbecue sauce that Stewart Cink put in the jug in 2009.

As for Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Champion Golfer of the Year has yet to drink out of the prized jug.

“I do drink red wine, but it’s not my first passion,” Molinari said. “Last week there was a lot of recovery needed, so it didn’t seem like a great time to get hammered.”

Instead, the Claret Jug has mostly been sitting on a table so Molinari and his family and friends can admire it. Molinari said his instructor, Denis Pugh, requested to sleep with the jug last week. Molinari obliged.

“I was happy to share it with him,” Molinari said.

Molinari did say there will probably come a day when something will go into the jug. He just can’t say what or when.

One thing that won’t go in it: Water.

“I’m not a big drinker,” Molinari said. “So to fill it with water would be a bit of blasphemy. I’m sure that there will be times at the end of season when everything comes down that something goes in it, but not yet.”