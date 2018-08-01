Justin Rose (back) withdraws from WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Justin Rose will not play in this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after all.

It was announced Wednesday that the Englishman has withdrawn from the event due to back spasms. The good news is that Rose iterated he still plans to compete in next week’s PGA Championship.

This withdrawal is the second at Firestone already, as Adam Hadwin also bowed out of the field Wednesday.

Rose entered this week as a strong candidate to win, having finished T-2 in his last start at the British Open and placing top 10 in his last five events overall. He’s never won at Firestone but boasts a strong record there that includes several top fives.

The 38-year-old has had back issues before, including a 12-week hiatus in late 2016 due to a back injury.

His next start it appears will now come at the PGA, where he will be looking for his second major.