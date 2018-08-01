Gear: Srixon Soft Feel golf balls

Price: $19.99

Specs: Two-piece Ionomer covered ball with a 338-dimple pattern in white and yellow

Available: Aug. 1

The Goal

The Soft Feel is designed to provide more distance and height off the tee with improved feel on shortgame shots.

The Scoop

The latest edition of the Soft Feel is the eleventh version of the two-piece ball, and with it, Srixon aims to provide golfers with the distance they want along with better performance around the green.

Srixon has given the Soft Feel a single, large core that is designed to be softer in the center and gradually gets firmer toward the outside. Srixon calls the design an Energetic Gradient Growth (E.E.G.) core, and the company claims it mimics the performance typically found in multi-core balls. Off the tee, the soft inner portion of the core is designed to provide more speed, but on chips, pitches and bunker shots, the firmer outer portion helps to create more spin.

That core is encased in a thin Ionomer that has been designed with a new 338-dimple pattern. The company claims it creates less drag and therefore cuts through the air more effectively, so when combined with the energy produced by the core, golfers should get more distance and better stability in windy conditions.

The Soft Feel is available in both white and yellow models.