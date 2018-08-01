Tiger Woods sees brighter future after year-long grind to Bridgestone

AKRON, Ohio – Tiger Woods put in serious work to get back to Firestone for the final year of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and he did it without much of a stable foundation.

Over the past eight months he’s made major equipment changes and undergone significant physical changes. There have been a lot of swing changes.

Just one of those three things in a given year could cause some players to slip significantly. Woods went in the opposite direction, clawing his way into the top 50 in the world rankings to get here.

“I made some tweaks and some changes in my game and it paid off,” Woods said. “This entire year has been one that I’ve been evolving and changing a few things.”

During the season he’s talked about Firestone as a goal, unlikely as it seemed when he was ranked No. 544 in the world going into the Honda Classic. Since then he has six finishes of T-12 or better, which begs the question – What will Woods’ game look like once there’s finally some stability involved?

Will it be easier than the process he went through to get back to Firestone?

“100 percent,” Woods said. “Because I know what my body can do now. It’s a matter of maintaining strength and flexibility, but going into this year there were so many unknowns. Even my clubs, I’ve changed shafts I don’t know how many times throughout the year because my swing has changed, my speed has changed, and I’ve had to change the settings on my driver, my 3-wood, my 5-wood. There’s been so many things that have evolved this year that I’ve just had to try and wing it on the fly. As soon as things start to settle down a little bit, next year will be a little bit better.”

Woods hasn’t talked much if at all about ‘next year ‘during this comeback. It was always about getting through this this round, this week, this month. Getting to the Bridgestone.

Now he’s here, and he’s actually talking about his future again. It’s looking better and better every time he tees it up.