Tiger Woods took Swiss vacation with children, girlfriend after British Open

How does one get over not closing out the British Open while leading on the back nine?

Take a vacation with the family, of course.

In his session with the media Wednesday prior to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Tiger Woods detailed that getting over his T-6 at Carnoustie hasn’t been easy but it helped that he had a nice relaxing time right after.

The 42-year-old noted that following the Open, he took a vacation with his children and girlfriend, Erica Herman, to Switzerland. The trip, predictably, proved to be a bit of a reprieve after a stressful week.

“We had a great time,” Woods said. “We were in Switzerland – the kids and I and Erica – we were just on vacation, just had a great time.

“We just toured Switzerland. Had a great time hiking, being up in the mountains, and just enjoying one another’s company.”

Woods didn’t hide that the Open disappointment still stings, but that vacation at least helped to a degree. And it should also prove useful with a busy stretch of golf coming up (Woods could play as many as seven of the next nine weeks).

He may still be worrying about getting that next win, but it’s good to see Woods relaxing with family when he gets the chance.