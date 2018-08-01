Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Which players have played the golf majors best in 2018?

With the year’s final major, the PGA Championship, a week away, it’s time to look at which players have performed the best through three majors this season.

To be eligible, a player must have played in each of the first three majors – the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, and not missed the cut in any of them.

Here is a look at the players with the best average finish in majors so far in 2018:

10. Louis Oosthuizen

Avg. finish: 18.67

2018 major finishes: Masters (T-12), U.S. Open (T-16), British Open (T-28)

