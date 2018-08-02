Bronte Law (70) feeling right at home at Women's British Open

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Bronte Law’s odds halved after an opening 2-under 70 in the $3 million Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Amazing what home comforts can do for a player’s game.

Out in the first group with Scotland’s Kylie Henry and Chella Choi of South Korea, the former UCLA standout took the early lead after reaching the turn in 3-under 32. She added a birdie at the 11th to get to 4 under before suffering a slight wobble on the homeward holes with bogeys at Nos. 16 and 18.

“I could be easily have been at one point 7 under,” Law said. “I created a lot of chances, hit a lot of greens. We had some nasty weather in the middle of the day. First round, it’s always good to get an under-par round, especially in a major.”

The diminutive Englishwoman arrived at Lytham with odds of 66-1 with British oddsmaker Ladbrokes. She’s now 33-1.

Law is living at home this week and commuting from her family home in Stockport, an hour from Lytham. Anyone wanting to know why Law is such a feisty competitor probably needs to spend an evening with her and her 14-year-old sister Bella. The younger Law has no interest in golf, studying dancing and performing arts. Yet they still compete at everything they do.

“Anything that you can compete at we will compete at, and I will never let her win,” Bronte said.

Despite her proximity to the 11-time Open Championship venue, Law had only played the course once before arriving for this week’s championship. However, she attended this event twice as a child, trying, like so many kids do, to collect balls from her heroes.

“I wanted to get as many golf balls as possible,” Law said. “That was more of the goal of the day back then. I have them from Annika (Sorenstam). I have them from Lorena (Ochoa). I think I have one from Paula (Creamer). They’re somewhere in my house. I have no idea where they are now.”

Her goals have changed drastically. Don’t expect her to hand out the ball she walks off the 72nd green with if she happens to become the first English winner of the Women’s British since Karen Stupples in 2004.

That ball will take pride of place in the family home.