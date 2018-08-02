Former NCAA champion Monica Vaughn to become Oregon women's assistant

Monica Vaughn, who won the 2017 NCAA women’s individual title while a senior at Arizona State, is joining the coaching ranks for the first time.

Vaughn, 23, will soon be announced as the assistant women’s coach at Oregon, Golfweek has learned. Vaughn will work under Derek Radley, who was hired as the Ducks’ head coach last month after serving as an assistant at Arizona.

“Monica has achieved at the highest of levels in collegiate golf both on and off the course,” Radley said. “She exemplifies all aspects of a true role model and exhibits incredible knowledge and positivity. I am thankful for Coach Mo to make the move back to her home state and join our Oregon women’s golf family.”

Vaughn’s accomplishments include being named the 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year, and a three-time All-American and All-Pac-12 selection. In high school, Vaughn, who is from Reedsport, Oregon, played four years of varsity golf (two-time state champion) and volleyball, and she also played varsity basketball.

She represented the U.S. in the 2016 Curtis Cup and won four times in college among 25 top-10 finishes.