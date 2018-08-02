Hammer, Stevens co-medal, match play bracket set at Western Amateur

Low scores reigned for three days at Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield, Ill., and now the match-play field is set.

The Western Amateur saw its longest of three stroke-play days completed Thursday, with the final 36 of 72 holes taking place.

Cole Hammer put his stamp on the end of stroke play, firing a course record 10-under 61 in the morning and following up with an afternoon 67 to go on the bubble for match play at the beginning of the day to co-medalist by the conclusion.

The incoming Texas freshman tied for top honors at 23-under 261 with Sam Stevens, who just finished his senior year at Oklahoma State. The Wichita, Kan., product was steady all four stroke-play rounds, going 65-66-65-65 for his own 23-under mark.

Both of course breezed to the match-play portion, where the top 16 players after 72 holes of stroke play moved on. The original field of 156 was cut to 44 after a 36-hole cut that came in at 5 under.

Then there was the 36-hole Thursday that would see the remaining 44 slashed to 16.

Recent Pacific Coast Amateur champion Isaiah Salinda, of Stanford, was among those moving on, as he posted at 20 under for solo third in stroke play. Cal’s Collin Morikawa, a past Western Junior champion, got through in fourth at 19 under.

Other notable moving on include: Min Woo Lee (T-5, 18 under), Alabama’s Davis Riley (T-10, 15 under) and Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein (13th, 14 under).

Six players – Chandler Phillips, Adrien Pendaries, Davis Shore, Clay Feagler, Daniel Hillier and Braden Bailey – finished stroke play in a tie for 16th at 111 under, which meant a six-for-one playoff for the final match-play spot ensued.

Shore would be the one to pass through the playoff and grab that final spot.

The Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches will take place Friday, with the semifinals and final going down Saturday.

Here’s a list of the Round of 16 matches (seed in parentheses):

Note: All times Eastern

(1) Cole Hammer vs. (16) Davis Shore, 9 a.m.

(8) Patrick Flavin vs. (9) Spencer Ralston, 9:12 a.m.

(4) Collin Morikawa vs. (13) John Augenstein, 9:24 a.m.

(5) Brandon Wu vs. (12) Kyle Michel, 9:36 a.m.

(2) Sam Stevens vs. (15) Kaiwen Liu, 9:48 a.m.

(7) Tyler Strafaci vs. (10) Isaac Merry, 10 a.m.

(3) Isaiah Salinda vs. (14) Hayden Springer, 10:12 a.m.

(6) Min Woo Lee vs. (11) Davis Riley, 10:24 a.m.