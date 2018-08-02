Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 66 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

By: Kevin Casey | August 2, 2018 2:34 pm
Tiger Woods began the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with a 4-under 66 at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.
That put him three back and in a tie for eighth. That’s certainly a start he can be proud of.
Take a look at Woods’ highlights from his strong opening round:
Tiger stuffs approach at No. 11 for early birdie to move to 1 under:
Tiger drains 50-footer for birdie at No. 18 to go out in 3-under 32:
Tiger buries birdie slider at No. 5 to reach 4 under:
Tiger’s birdie putt at No. 7 trickles in to move him to 5 under:
