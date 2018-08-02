Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 66 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods began the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with a 4-under 66 at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

That put him three back and in a tie for eighth. That’s certainly a start he can be proud of.

Take a look at Woods’ highlights from his strong opening round:

Tiger stuffs approach at No. 11 for early birdie to move to 1 under:

Tiger drains 50-footer for birdie at No. 18 to go out in 3-under 32:

A birdie from WAY downtown for Tiger Woods! Tracking the entire way.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/orEk29GW9T — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2018

Tiger buries birdie slider at No. 5 to reach 4 under:

Tiger gets it to 4-under. 🐦 pic.twitter.com/zPyR2AE3d5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2018

Tiger’s birdie putt at No. 7 trickles in to move him to 5 under: