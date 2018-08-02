Jon Rahm talks origins in golf and massively exceeding his expectations

Jon Rahm has been known as a wildly talented golfer even back to his college days at Arizona State, but his origins in the game were much more humble.

The 23-year-old Spaniard is one of the guests on the next episode of Feherty, which will premiere on Monday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern following Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship.

Among the topics Rahm gets into is his young days in golf. Most talented children that get into the sport dream of big things one day.

But for Rahm, surprisingly, he had an extremely modest view as a youngster of what he could do in the game.

“I’ve already accomplished more than I would’ve ever thought I could accomplish when I started playing golf,” Rahm said on Feherty. “Never in my life, somebody from Barrika, Spain – a town with 1,000 people, where there (are) more animals than people – I never thought I was going to end up playing golf, I always wanted to be a soccer player, and I never thought I was going to end up becoming one of the best players in the world.”

Rahm pointed out that later on he began having thoughts of what he could accomplish in golf. Still, it’s pretty interesting to hear him really have no vision of big things when he started in the game.

He also noted that because of massively exceeding those low early expectations, his goal-setting is more vague.

“So at this point, I just go year-by-year trying to accomplish as much as I can each year,” Rahm said.

You can see the exclusive clip of Rahm, with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also present, here: