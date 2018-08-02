Jutanugarn sisters latest LPGA players to split with Gary Gilchrist

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England ­– The Jutanugarn sisters have made a change in their coaching stable. After more than 2 ½ years, the talented Thai players parted ways with Gary Gilchrist after last month’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Ariya Jutanugarn, the only three-time winner on the LPGA this season, is currently ranked No. 1 while older sister Moriya, also a winner in 2018, is ranked 11th. They first met with the Florida-based Gilchrist after the Coates Golf Championship in February of 2016. The next month they added Vision54 coaches Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott.

“I just need some time to myself,” said Ariya after an opening 71 at the Ricoh Women’s British Open. “I want to figure out what I really want.”

Ariya won nine times while working with Gilchrist, and Moriya broke through earlier this year in Los Angeles. Ariya collected her 10th LPGA title and rose to No. 1 in the world for a second time after last week’s Scottish Open triumph.

“I’m gonna say, to be honest, this year I didn’t see him much at all,” said Ariya. “I decide OK, I should try something new.”

Marriott and Nilsson are on hand this week at Royal Lytham as is the Jutanugarns’ short-game coach Gareth Raflewski. Moriya opened the Women’s British with a 3-under 69. Ariya rebounded from a double-bogey on the second hole with a 3-under 34 on the back nine.

There was a time not too long ago when Gilchrist had three No. 1s in his stable – Lydia Ko, Shanshan Feng and Ariya – along with a searching Paula Creamer.

Feng is the only one among the foursome still with Gilchrist.