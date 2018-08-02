Michelle Wie withdraws from Women's British Open with hand injury

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England ­– Michelle Wie’s goal at the start of every season is to stay healthy. It has proved to be every bit as difficult as winning. Wie withdrew from the Ricoh Women’s British Open on Thursday after 12 holes with a lingering right hand injury. She was 7 over.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to issue a statement.

“I have been doing everything humanly possible (besides giving it proper rest) this past couple of weeks to get my hand healthy enough to play this event,” wrote Wie, “but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. I gave it my all today but I just couldn’t handle the pain any longer.”

Wie went on to say that she has pushed through pain almost the entire year and feels it’s finally time to take time off.

“My caddie is a good friend with her caddie,” said Anna Nordqvist, who played alongside Wie at Royal Lytham. “So knew that she was struggling a little bit. She didn’t get off to a great start either, and the conditions weren’t easy. With the ground being firm, if you have any sort of wrist problems, it’s not going to be favorable.”

Wie has withdrawn from a major now in five of the last six seasons. She took off several months from hitting balls after the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to get treatment on her hand and rest. In the spring, Wie talked about flying to New York for the routine collagen injections she gets in both wrists to treat arthritis.

Wie has one victory in 2018 to go along with five top-15 finishes.