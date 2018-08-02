PGA Tour players support Jarrod Lyle by wearing yellow ribbons at Firestone

You’ve probably heard the rough news regarding Jarrod Lyle: The ebullient Aussie golfer has decided to stop his cancer treatment.

Lyle, 36, has put up an unbelievably courageous fight against leukemia, which he has battled three times, but he has now been placed in palliative care as his final days arrive. This was a difficult update for all in the golf world to swallow, and nothing will make this all OK.

But it’s still nice to see the support Lyle has gotten on the PGA Tour.

That has come through on social media but continued Thursday when several players wore yellow ribbons during the opening round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in support of Lyle.

Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele were among those seen sporting ribbons during play Thursday.

The PGA Tour is a very small family. We love together, we laugh together, and we hurt together. Our thoughts and prayers are all with Jarrod Lyle. pic.twitter.com/LXsdIDhDaJ — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) August 2, 2018

Lyle’s prognosis is still a deeply bitter pill to swallow, but this is at least a little heartwarming in a tough time.

If you want to donate money to Lyle and his family, click here. You can also donate to help out his two young daughters, Lusi and Jemma, here.