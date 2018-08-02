Phil Mickelson on dancing commercial: 'It’s fun to laugh at yourself'

Phil Mickelson showed off his dance moves Thursday in an, uhh, interesting new Mizzen+Main commercial.

Predictably, this footage produced quite the reaction on social media – with many chuckling, offering snarky commentary or in disbelief at what they just saw. But what did Mickelson himself think about the commercial?

The left-hander spoke to media members after his opening 4-under 66 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and explained how the concept of this commercial came about.

“They showed some of the videos like they had done like with Tim Tebow and J.J. Watt and they said, ‘We have this idea about dancing,’ ” Mickelson told reporters. “Obviously, it’s not the thing I’m most comfortable doing. But then (my wife) Amy said, ‘You should just tell them that you know how to do the worm.’ So after she said that, it was over, we were doing it.”

Didn’t really ever think “the worm” would be the difference in Mickelson embarking on an endeavor, but fair enough.

According to Mickelson, the shoot took place in San Diego last month and lasted roughly an hour with up to 20 takes.

For those wondering why Mickelson would subject himself to a commercial that others might be embarrassed to partake in, he offered this:

“I think it’s fun to laugh at yourself and certainly that’s what I’m doing in this commercial,” Mickelson told reporters, “because it was a lot of work just to get those moves out of me.

“I could’ve said no, but what’s the point of that? When you have these moves, you have to show them off.”

He certainly did that.