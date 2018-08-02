Tiger-Phil match reportedly set for Thanksgiving weekend

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played another practice round together Wednesday at Firestone Country Club, where both will tee it up in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

A day later, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg first reported that the highly-anticipated, high-stakes, head-to-head match between Woods and Mickelson will take place Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The date and payout are still being confirmed. The match will be contested on either the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 23 or 24) and the previously reported $10 million payout also is not set in stone.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money,” Mickelson told Golf.com last month. “No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.”

At this point, Woods and Mickelson are both expected to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team as captain’s picks in September.