Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-1) off to strong start at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods is back in action and looking for that elusive win at a place where he’s piled them up.

Woods comes to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in his first start since letting a lead slip on the back nine Sunday of the British Open (he eventually finished T-6). It’s been a remarkable comeback for the 42-year-old, but his last win remains five years ago … at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

In fact, Woods has won this event – all at Firestone’s South Course – eight times in all. Could this finally be the week he breaks his victory drought?

We will be chronicling it all. Follow his first round, shot by shot, below…

• • •

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 471 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:56 a.m. ET): Tiger’s first driver of the day, and he does not like this one. This one goes into the trees right, but it kicks out into the fairway. He’ll have a long second shot, but that’s a great break.

APPROACH SHOT (11 a.m. ET): TW had 203 yards here, and that’s a laser right at the pin, and the ball finishes 15 feet below the hole. A great shot and another good birdie look.

Hole No. 12: Par 3, 180 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:48 a.m. ET): This is another nice shot, it finishes about 20 feet below the hole. Should be a two-putt par at worst, maybe another birdie.

ON THE GREEN (10:43 a.m. ET): Well Tiger ran that one 4 feet by, but he calmly rolls in the comebacker for a par. All good.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 3 (T-5)

Hole No. 11: Par 4, 418 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:34 a.m. ET): Another TW 3-wood and this is another beauty down the middle. About 280 there down the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (10:37 a.m. ET): Was Tiger still reeling from that opening birdie miss? Doesn’t look like it, as he stuffs this one to about 4 feet from roughly 140 yards. We should be in business soon.

ON THE GREEN (10:43 a.m. ET): Drain-o. Tiger is on the board with an early birdie!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 2 (T-4)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 410 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:22 a.m. ET): Tiger goes 3-wood here, and he gives a twirl as this one goes right down the fairway. Ideal start.

APPROACH SHOT (10:29 a.m. ET): Tiger takes wedge here and gets this one to spin to about 7-8 feet away. GREAT opening birdie look.

ON THE GREEN (10:32 a.m. ET): Nope. That one just slips by om the left and it’s a disappointing opening par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 1 (T-13)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 10:20 a.m. ET as he seeks his ninth title at Firestone. While we wait for that, we have some details on his $10-million match with Lefty!