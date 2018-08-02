VIDEO: Tiger Woods drains 50-footer for incredible birdie at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods is showing once again that he owns Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

The 42-year-old has won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at this layout eight times, including his last PGA Tour victory to date (2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational). So far on Thursday, he could be on his way to a ninth title at Firestone and his first PGA Tour win in five years.

There were two early birdies from Woods in the opening round and he was cruising. That is until he pulled a drive left at the par-4 18th.

But, Woods turned trouble into an amazing moment.

He hacked a wonderful low draw from that left rough to the front of the green. That left him a 50-footer, meaning he could probably two-putt and save par.

Well, about that…

A birdie from WAY downtown for Tiger Woods! Tracking the entire way.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/orEk29GW9T — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2018

BOOM!

What a birdie. That allowed Woods to go out in 3-under 32 and sit in a tie for fourth. He was four off of Kyle Stanley’s lead.

It’s only Thursday, but Woods looks good at the moment. And if he keeps making putts (and birdies) like that, his 80th PGA Tour win could be here in three days.