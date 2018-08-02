What Tiger Woods said after opening 66 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods fired a 4-under 66 in the opening round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to jump out to a nice start.

Here’s what he had to say after his solid Thursday at Firestone:

On what it’s like to be back at Firestone:

“It felt familiar. I’ve always loved it, I’ve always loved playing here and I’m going to really miss playing here. I saw some of the people I’ve seen for over 15 years out here today, wish me good luck today and they were walking a few holes. I’m definitely going to miss that.”

On how he felt about his opening 66:

“I didn’t quite hit the ball as well as I wanted to today. It was kind of a grind today, and I fought it out pretty good, except for the bogey at the last. I really did some good work just to make a few pars and scramble a little bit and really felt like I putted well.”

On his putting work that helped him on Thursday:

“I did a little bit of work yesterday trying to get a feel for the ball rolling out because last time I play (at the British Open), that wasn’t the case. I hit a lot of putts from above the hole yesterday and consequently today I felt really comfortable.”

On Thursday’s driving struggles:

“I just kept either hitting a pull or hitting a cut. I just couldn’t quite get a feel for it.”

On why battling out a 66 on a Thursday where he didn’t play his best is important:

“That’s how you win golf tournaments. You’re not going to have your best all four days and it’s a matter of that bad day being 2-3 under par instead of being 2-3 over par.”