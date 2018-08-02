Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WATCH: Phil Mickelson shows off dance moves in new Mizzen+Main commercial

May 10, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Phil Mickelson reacts after his shot on the ninth hole during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Quick Shots

Phil Mickelson has moves.

Mizzen+Main, the company that makes the moisture-wicking dress shirts that Mickelson has worn on the golf course at times this season, released its first golf commercial on Thursday.

Mickelson, of course, is the star. See for yourself:

This commercial should now make Mickelson a hot commodity at weddings and other special events with a dance floor. But will Mickelson break out the dance moves in his Thanksgiving weekend match against Tiger Woods? Or perhaps the first tee at the Ryder Cup?

