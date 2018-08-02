WATCH: Phil Mickelson shows off dance moves in new Mizzen+Main commercial

Phil Mickelson has moves.

Mizzen+Main, the company that makes the moisture-wicking dress shirts that Mickelson has worn on the golf course at times this season, released its first golf commercial on Thursday.

Mickelson, of course, is the star. See for yourself:

This commercial should now make Mickelson a hot commodity at weddings and other special events with a dance floor. But will Mickelson break out the dance moves in his Thanksgiving weekend match against Tiger Woods? Or perhaps the first tee at the Ryder Cup?