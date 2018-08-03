2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Round 3 tee times, parings, pin placements

Round 3 of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational begins Saturday at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, with Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood tied for the lead at 11 under.

Poulter and Fleetwood go out as the final pairing in Round 3 at 2:05 p.m,

Thomas shot a 64 Friday and is part of the penultimate pairing with Kyle Stanley. Tiger Woods is five shots back of the leaders after a 68 on Friday. He goes out at 1:05 p.m. with Marc Leishman.

Here are the Round 3 pin placements, tee times and pairings at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational:

Round 3 Tee Times

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

8:20 a.m. – Shubhankar Sharma

8:25 a.m. – Jaco Ahlers, Branden Grace

8:35 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Kodai Ichihara

8:45 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Brandon Stone

8:55 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Charl Schwartzel

9:05 a.m. – Adam Scott, Alex Noren

9:15 a.m. – Brendan Steele, Kevin Chappell

9:25 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Austin Cook

9:35 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Kevin Kisner

9:45 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Emiliano Grillo

9:55 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Alexander Björk

10:05 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Byeong Hun An

10:15 a.m. – Wade Ormsby, Dustin Johnson

10:25 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:35 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Paul Casey

10:45 a.m.- Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

10:55 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Ryuko Tokimatsu

11:05 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Paul Dunne

11:15 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Thorbjørn Olesen

11:25 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger

11:35 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Pat Perez

11:45 a.m. – Andrew Landry, Russell Knox

11:55 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Kevin Na

12:05 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:15 p.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., Brooks Koepka

12:25 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Patrick Reed

12:35 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Anirban Lahiri

12:45 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Ross Fisher

12:55 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

1:05 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman

1:15 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen Tony Finau

1:25 p.m. – Luke List, Jon Rahm

1:35 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, HaoTong Li

1:45 p.m. – Jason Day, Si Woo Kim

1:55 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Kyle Stanley

2:05 p.m. – Ian Poulter, Tommy Fleetwood

Round 3 Pin Placements