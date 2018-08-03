Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Aaron Baddeley leads by 1 point at PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship

Jun 28, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits out of a sand trap on the 18th hole during the first round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Baddeley leads by 1 point at PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship

PGA Tour

Aaron Baddeley leads by 1 point at PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship

Aaron Baddeley leads the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev., after Round 2 play Friday at Montreux Golf & Country Club.

The PGA Tour event uses the Modified Stableford scoring system and Baddeley is up one point on Ollie Schniederjans at +26. 

Three golfers – Sam Saunders, Andrew Putnam and John Merrick – share third place with 23 points apiece.

Saunders compiled 13 points Friday and amassed seven birdies over a 12-hole run.

The grandson of Arnold Palmer, Saunders is No. 124 in the FedExCup standings this season. That  leaves him right on the line to make the Northern Trust, which begins the FedEx Cup playoffs with the top 125 players in the standings.

“My goal is to try and win this tournament this weekend,” Saunders told PGATour.com. That’s kind of it. Making the playoffs will be a byproduct of that.”

, , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home