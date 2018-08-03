Aaron Baddeley leads by 1 point at PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship

Aaron Baddeley leads the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev., after Round 2 play Friday at Montreux Golf & Country Club.

The PGA Tour event uses the Modified Stableford scoring system and Baddeley is up one point on Ollie Schniederjans at +26.

Three golfers – Sam Saunders, Andrew Putnam and John Merrick – share third place with 23 points apiece.

Saunders compiled 13 points Friday and amassed seven birdies over a 12-hole run.

The grandson of Arnold Palmer, Saunders is No. 124 in the FedExCup standings this season. That leaves him right on the line to make the Northern Trust, which begins the FedEx Cup playoffs with the top 125 players in the standings.

“My goal is to try and win this tournament this weekend,” Saunders told PGATour.com. That’s kind of it. Making the playoffs will be a byproduct of that.”