Charley Hull headlines notables to miss cut at Women’s British Open

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England – Charley Hull won’t win this week’s $3 million Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham. Neither will fellow English hopefuls Jodi Ewart-Shadoff, Laura Davies and Mel Reid.

The four English stars are part of a group of “notables” who failed to make the halfway cut. Others include Inbee Park, three-time winner Karrie Webb, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome, Angela Stanford and two-time winner Yani Tseng.

Hull arrived for her home Open after three top 10s in the first three majors on the year, sixth in the ANA Inspiration and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and 10th in the U.S. Women’s Open. She seemed most likely to follow Karen Stupples and become only the second English Women’s British Open winner since it attained major status in 2001.

However, she followed an opening 71 with a second-round 78 to miss the 1-over cut by four shots.

Fans of the 22-year-old knew early on the back nine she wasn’t going to be around for the weekend. She played the front nine in 1-over 36 and seemed well placed to take advantage of the two par 5s on the back nine. Yet she bogeyed the 540-yard 11th hole and only parred the 464-yard 15th.

Hull would’ve made the weekend if she’d limited the damage to just the one dropped shot at 11, but she bogeyed 13 and 14 and then ended her championship with consecutive bogeys on the final two holes to play the back nine in 42 shots.

Ewart-Shadoff was runner-up in last year’s Women’s British Open but couldn’t capture anything of that form at Lytham. Scores of 77 and 75 put to bed a repeat performance.

Davies won the 1986 Women’s British at Royal Birkdale long before it became a major. Her chances of a second title to join the LPGA Hall of Fame are receding annually. The legendary Englishwoman, winner of the recent U.S. Women’s Senior Open, added a 77 to her opening 73 to bow out on 6 over. Reid was a shot further worse on 7 over after scores of 75 and 76.

Lang and Lincicome were both unlucky. They missed by one shot on 2 over. Stanford was a stroke further back on plus 3 while Tseng’s misery continued when she matched Nordqvist’s plus 4, 148 total.