Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 68 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods fired a 2-under 68 on Friday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to sit at 6 under and five back of the lead. He’s still in the hunt with 36 holes to play.

Here are his highlights from Friday at Firestone:

Tiger birdies No. 3 to jump under par for round:

Tiger stuffs tee shot at No. 12 to move 3 under for round:

Tiger lips out birdie putt at No. 17:

