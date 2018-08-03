Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 68 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods fired a 2-under 68 on Friday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to sit at 6 under and five back of the lead. He’s still in the hunt with 36 holes to play.

Here are his highlights from Friday at Firestone:

Tiger birdies No. 3 to jump under par for round:

No pars on the card thru 3. Bogey

Birdie

Birdie pic.twitter.com/fRijr2SWSU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2018

Tiger stuffs tee shot at No. 12 to move 3 under for round:

The hardest hole on the course Friday is no match for @TigerWoods.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/D0E0Xnl3LU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2018

Tiger lips out birdie putt at No. 17: