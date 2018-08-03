Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-5) makes back-to-back birdies early Friday

Tiger Woods is looking to build on a nice Thursday.

Although Woods wasn’t totally thrilled with his play Thursday at Firestone’s South Course, he’s right in this after an opening 4-under 66. What will he do Friday?

Follow Woods’ second round, shot by shot, below…

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 464 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:54 p.m. ET): Another driver, and he blocks this one to the right. This ball lands in the rough and actually takes a huge hop forward (it may’ve hit a sprinkler head) and finishes in the rough. Not position A, but he’s well down there and should be fine in the rough.

APPROACH SHOT (3 p.m. ET): A nice, solid shot from there. Tiger didn’t have a great lie from there and the pin was right. So he smartly plays this 8-iron from 155 yards a bit left of the hole. This one finishes left and beyond, and he’ll have 30-35 feet for birdie.

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 424 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:44 p.m. ET): A driving iron here from TW and this is a beauty down the right side of the fairway. It gets some nice roll, too. That’s ideal and he’ll have a short-iron or wedge in from there with a perfect angle.

APPROACH SHOT (2:47 p.m. ET): From just 125 yards, Tiger fires this just short and right of the pin, and it spins back a touch but is perfectly about 8 feet under the cup. Great look at back-to-back birdies.

ON THE GREEN (2:52 p.m. ET): Now we’re in business. He just rolled that right in. Tiger is a master strategist, and it showed on this hole. Left himself a perfect angle on the drive, hit the approach to a spot that left him an easy putt below the hole and finished it off. Back-to-back birdies.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 3 (5 under overall, T-13)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 523 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:26 p.m. ET): This is driver, and he likes it! Tiger finds the right side of the fairway with this one. He can easily go for this in two. That’s nice to see after a round Day 1 with the driver (and after back-to-back bogeys dating to his final holes yesterday).

APPROACH SHOT (2:31 p.m. ET): A 2-iron here from Tiger from 238 yards uphill and this is a bit left but great distance control. This ball ends up about 35 feet left of the cup pin-high. That will be for eagle. Should be a bouneback birdie at worst.

ON THE GREEN (2:39 p.m. ET): That was actually closer to 45 feet, and that wasn’t bad, as he knocks this a left and long. He has about 3 feet left and cleans that up for birdie. Just what he needed on the easiest hole on the golf course.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 2 (4 under overall, T-22)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 396 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:10 p.m. ET): A driving iron, and this is no good. Tiger pulls this one and the ball lands in the left rough and may’ve gone into the bunker. If it didn’t, he may have to stand in the bunker with is ball in the rough. That is a poor opening drive, for sure.

APPROACH SHOT (2:16 p.m. ET): While that was a bad drive, this is a bad break. Tiger’s ball was in the rough, but really close to a bunker. With the sand well below him on the left, he had to keep his feet in the rough, which meant his feet were close to the ball. He was also hitting a ball well above his feet and at an angle and was forced to try to play a massive hook from there. He tried the hero shot and he chunked it. The ball came up 30 yards short of the green in the fairway. Not too bad in the end. After he hit it, Tiger had to jump down in the bunker because of the force of the strike and his turn in trying to draw it.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:19 p.m. ET): This was about a 50-yard shot for Tiger it looked like, solid stuff. He lands and stops this about 8 feet below the hole. That left for par. This is important. The lead overall is 11 under, which means birdies are out here again. An early bogey would do more harm than usual.

ON THE GREEN (2:21 p.m. ET): That was just a poor putt. It was always low and left. He taps in, but that’s an opening bogey on a day where birdies are flying. Tiger is now eight back.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 1 (3 under overall, T-23)

Pre-round

TW is on the range:

Afternoon starters hit the range #WGCBridgestone pic.twitter.com/UbXOlHXOzM — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 3, 2018

Tiger tees off at 2:10 p.m. ET. Here’s a look back at his Thursday while we wait.