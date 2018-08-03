What Tiger Woods said after second-round 68 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods fired a 2-under 68 Friday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He’s five off the lead entering the weekend.

Here’s what he had to say after that second round (via a post-round interview with Golf Channel’s Lisa Cornwell):

On his putting Friday:

“I was just trying to get myself putts at it, really putting well. Just didn’t quite hit the putts hard enough today and, to me, they felt faster than what they were playing and I struggled with hitting the putts hard enough, but when I did I made them.”

On what he needs to do Saturday:

“The golf course is playing very soft, very receptive and when you’re able to hit 5-irons and they only roll out about a foot, the guys are going to put up good scores. … Tomorrow’s going to be one of those days I’m going to have to go out there and post a low one and see what happens.”

On the key to playing well at Firestone this week:

“It’s imperative you get the ball in the fairway here because the rough is thick but then again, if you get the ball in the fairway, you know that you can flag every single iron shot.”