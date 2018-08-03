Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods watch play on the tenth hole during the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) Stan Badz/PGA Tour

Tiger Woods paired with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas at PGA Championship

The PGA Championship may not be until next week, but we already know some early pairings.

Some marquee groupings for the first round of the year’s final major were released Friday, and they look pretty good.

The biggest one got the opening announcement, which would be …. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Yeah, we can live with that trio. They will go off at 9:23 a.m. ET in the first round at Bellerive next Thursday.

Here are the other marquee group announcements (which only show first-round tee times right now, but these trios will be together for both Rounds 1 and 2):

All tee times for Rounds 1-2 are expected to be announced later on Friday. We will present those when we see them.

