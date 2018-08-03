Tiger Woods sits 5 back after second-round 68 at Firestone

Tiger Woods is still in position, but he has work to do.

He rarely looked too comfortable on Friday but was able to fashion a 2-under 68 in the second round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. That’s nothing spectacular, but that score did push him to 6 under and he’s within five of the lead entering the weekend.

Thus, he’s still in a good spot entering the final 36 holes at Firestone’s South Course – a place where he’s won eight times previously at this event.

It was a rough start to the round, as Woods pulled a driving iron into the rough off the opening tee and ended up missing an 8-footer for par.

But he stormed right back, as Woods birdied Nos. 2, 3 and 5 to get his round on track and to 6 under overall. It seemed like he could get on a roll, but his round stalled from there.

Woods proceeded to par his next five holes as he battled wayward drives, and it looked his round could really get going when he stuffed a 7-iron at the par-3 12th to tap-in range. That kick-in birdie got him to 7 under and within four of the lead.

Misses off the tee, though, continued to cost him. A great save at the 13th couldn’t be matched at No. 14, and that bogey relegated him to 6 under. He failed to make any birdies in the closing holes either, as he finished with four pars.

Woods’ driving woes continued Friday at Firestone, as he found just half his fairways and most of his misses were big. He was actually a bit better with the driver Friday, hitting four nice ones in eight attempts as opposed to two good attempts in eight on Thursday.

Still, he needs to get that shored up, as he was scrambling for pars a good portion of the day. His approach play was solid but not spectacular – his distance control was quite a bit off at times. Same with his short game and putter.

All in all, he was decent in most areas but not doing anything that would see him go low. For the second straight day, Woods grinded out a solid score with less than his best.

That’s some good work for 36 holes and has him in the hunt for his 80th PGA Tour title and first since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

But if Woods wants to make a run at the title this week, he’s going to need to turn his game up a couple of notches.