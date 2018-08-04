Andrew Putnam leads entering final round of PGA Tour Barracuda Championship

Andrew Putnam scored 15 points Saturday to take a lead with a three-day total of 38 at the PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nev.

The event uses the Modified Stableford scoring system. Putnam shot 65 in stroke-play scoring. He is one of several golfers at the top of the leaderboard chasing their first victory on the PGA Tour.

Putnam was runner-up earlier this summer in Memphis.

“That will be important having that experience. Obviously this is a little different format, so the strategy has to be stay aggressive and make as many points as possible,” Putnam said.

Putnam has said all week that this is like a vacation for him and his family. They are staying at Incline Village.

He is No. 55 in the FedEx Cup standings.

“I love coming here. Reno is an awesome place, and we’re staying in Incline Village, so it’s as good as it gets looking at the lake. I’m just kind of taking the relaxed attitude of just enjoying everything that Reno has,” Putnam said.

Sam Saunders is is in second place with 35 points, He said winning the Barracuda has been a priority. He plans to attack the course Sunday, within reason.

He had eagles on 13 and 18 and shot a 68 in stroke-play scoring.

He said getting his first win will at the top of his mind Sunday.

“I’m going to be thinking about it all day. I’m playing to win. I try to do that every week. If I had 15 wins, I’d still be wanting and thinking about winning all day tomorrow,” Saunders said. “Yeah, maybe it’s harder when it’s your first. We’ll see. I’ve been in the position before that I am now. This isn’t my first time in contention to win on Sunday, so I’m far more prepared for what I’ll feel. All I can do is play my best golf and have a good attitude out there, and if it works out, great. I’m going to be going for it on every hole, though.”

This is Putnam’s second 54-hole lead/co-lead this season.

Putnam and Saunders played together Saturday and will again Sunday, teeing off at 4:40 p.m. ET.