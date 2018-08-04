Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 73 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

It was a difficult Saturday for Tiger Woods, as he fired a 3-over 73 to drop from contention at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Still, there were highlights from this rough third round. Here they are:

Tiger stuffs approach at No. 8 for good birdie look:

Drive: 361 yards

Approach: 9 feet Tiger is still searching for his first birdie of the day.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/egXZZap53F — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 4, 2018

Tiger finally makes first birdie of day at No. 12:

Tiger hits flagstick with approach at No. 18: