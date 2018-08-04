Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-5) falling behind on rough Saturday at Firestone

Tiger Woods looks to make a charge on Moving Day.

He begins Saturday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational five shots off the lead and is No. 1 on the PGA Tour in third-round scoring average. Will we see Woods race toward the top on Saturday?

Follow Woods’ Saturday, shot by shot, below…

Hole No. 8: Par 4, 468 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:32 p.m. ET): Tiger with driver here, and this is a beauty mashed down the right side of the fairway. That’s 350+ and will leave him wedge second. That was nice to see, Tiger needs something quickly. Otherwise, his dreams of a ninth title at Firestone will die.

APPROACH SHOT (2:38 p.m. ET): Tiger does take advantage here, landing this 10 feet below the pin, watching it hop forward and spinning it back to about 8 feet below the hole. That’s a perfect makeable leave for birdie. He really needs that to drop at the moment.

ON THE GREEN (2:41 p.m. ET): Nope. Tiger gets that too far out to the left, and it comes back too late as the ball just grazes by the left edge. A big missed opportunity there. Some chatter on social media that TW looks sick and/or stiff today. Not sure about, it’s dangerous to assume that kind of stuff. He just looks uncomfortable with his swing, which happens to the best of them. He’s been hinting his ball-striking has been off all week, now it’s really showing today.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 8 (5 under overall, T-19)

Hole No. 7: Par 3, 193 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:22 p.m. ET): Tiger gets this one just a little too far left. This one lands on the extreme left side of the green and trundles into the greenside rough. That looked like it dug down, too. He’s no more than 30-35 feet from the hole, but this could be a tricky chip. It depends on that lie.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:25 p.m. ET): A solid effort from here, as he barely gets this on the green by design and it runs out to about 5-6 feet short of the cup. That leaves a tricky putt, but not a bad look for par.

ON THE GREEN (2:29 p.m. ET): It finally catches up with Tiger. That putt (actually an 8-footer) stays out to the right and misses on that side. That’s a bogey, and Tiger just does not look good at all today. He’s now seven back.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 7 (5 under overall, T-20)

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 466 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:11 p.m. ET): The driver here for TW, and this is pretty. He lands this one in the left intermediate, but this takes the left to right slope as expected and bounces forward and right into the center of the fairway. That was perfect.

APPROACH SHOT (2:15 p.m. ET): Tiger doesn’t like this one, but it’s at least safe. This ball lands about 25 feet left of the pin, and finishes there. So some 25-30 feet left for birdie. A good miss, but it’s still a miss after a great drive seemed to have him set up.

ON THE GREEN (2:19 p.m. ET): That was on a good line, but not enough speed. That’s about a foot short, and Tiger taps in from there for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 6 (6 under overall, T-15)

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 189 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:02 p.m. ET): An 8-iron for Tiger, and this one comes up short of the green. He seemed to like it, too, and it was on a good line, but it’s not to be. He’ll have to chip up from below the green, too, so not the easiest up and down.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:05 p.m. ET): He chips this into the bank in front of the green, and that is nifty. This one bounces and rolls about 2-3 feet left and beyond the cup. He should roll that in for another par. This has been a masterclass in scrambling thus far.

ON THE GREEN (2:08 p.m. ET): He buries that in the back of the cup. Pretty save. But he needs to sort this out and start making birdies if he wants to be in this Sunday.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 5 (6 under overall, T-15)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 479 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:49 p.m. ET): His drive down the left side here is pretty good and ends up just fine, a little over 300 yards and in the left intermediate. That’s no problem and leaves him a good look in.

APPROACH SHOT (1:52 p.m. ET): This second from about 175 yards is the tiniest bit left but a good shot. The ball lands just below hole-high and about 20 feet from the flag and sticks there. A little surprising that stuck right there as that one came in screaming a little low, but hey we’ll take it. A decent birdie look from there.

ON THE GREEN (1:56 p.m. ET): A decent putt, but Tiger misses this maybe six inches to the right. Good speed, though, means that this just got to the hole and leaves him that six-inch tap-in. His first easy par today.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 4 (6 under overall, T-14)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 428 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:35 p.m. ET): Not sure what club Tiger used, but his tee shot clipped trees left early and went less than 150 yards. He’s going to have to lay up from there. His misery tee to green continues.

SECOND SHOT (1:39 p.m. ET): A good recovery, but all he can do is get this to the fairway and within 100 yards of the hole. So this will be a wedge third.

THIRD SHOT (1:42 p.m. ET): That’s the way to save par after a horrible drive. That is a beauty that lands maybe 2 feet in front of the hole, bounces some 5 feet beyond and lightly spins back within 3 feet. Barring an odd stroke here, this will be a great par save. Good stuff, but it’s unlikely Tiger can keep up these par saves all day. And the course may be playing a little tougher today, but you still need birdies.

ON THE GREEN (1:46 p.m. ET): Yep, he rolls that right in. This is a par-par-par start, but it feels like it could be easily worse. So some great grinding from Tiger to avoid a bad start that would take him out of this. Now let’s see if he can turn his tee-to-green game around and make a good round out of this.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 3 (6 under overall, T-16)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 517 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:19 p.m. ET): A driver from Tiger, and those woes continue. He hits this one way left into the gallery. Unless he gets pretty lucky, it’s going to be a lay up from there. It’s definitely been a frustrating week for TW with the big stick.

SECOND SHOT (1:23 p.m. ET): Tiger did have an angle out of there, but was way too far back having to play a snap-hook to go for this green in two. Instead, he plays a hook with an iron to get this into a nice lay-up position. He does that just fine, as this finishes in the left side of the fairway. He’ll have a wedge third from there.

THIRD SHOT (1:26 p.m. ET): This one from 130 yards is terrible again. He tries to draw one in but quits on the follow through and this one ends up some 40 feet right and below the hole. Really poor approaches so far. If that continues, this will be a rough day.

ON THE GREEN (1:31 p.m. ET): He leaves that first putt some 4 feet short, and that didn’t look good, but he does clean up the remainder for par. A par-par start, but it feels worse considering how easy the second is and how poorly Woods has struck the ball so far today. Again, if Tiger fans want a raucous Saturday, they have to hope he’s just getting warmed up and his tee-to-green game will flip soon.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 2 (6 under overall, T-13)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 399 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:06 p.m. ET): It’s driving iron for TW and this is way better than yesterday. This ball goes down the left side of the fairway and is in fine position, especially with a front-right pin.

APPROACH SHOT (1:12 p.m. ET): That was just a bad shot. He had a perfect angle from 132 yards and lands this 25 feet left of the pin and short, and it spins off a false front and funnels back some 10 yards below and short of the green. Just a terrible result on a green-lighter of an approach.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:14 p.m. ET): After that horrid shot, Woods doesn’t compound the error. He chips this about 6-7 feet below the hole, a pretty good shot from there. A good chance to save par.

ON THE GREEN (1:16 p.m. ET): Makes it. Good save. An alarming approach, but everything else on that hole was solid. Tiger liked his putting stroke yesterday, too, and that one looked smooth. So that’s a good sign.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 1 (6 under overall, T-14)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 1:05 p.m. ET. Here’s a preview of his Saturday while we wait: