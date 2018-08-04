What Tiger Woods said after third-round 73 at Firestone

Tiger Woods came in Saturday with a 3-over 73 to knock himself out of contention at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

It was a rough third round for Woods at Firestone’s South Course – a place where he has dominated over the years. Here’s what he had to say after the round:

On if he was feeling hurt or sick Saturday:

“I’m fine. Just played like crap.”

On what happened to lead him to a rough Saturday:

“I didn’t warm up very well, I didn’t hit the ball crisp or clean. Very similar to the first day. The difference is, I made everything the first day. Today, I didn’t make anything.”

On his strategy for Sunday:

“Try to build to Thursday (for the PGA). Get some positive momentum.”